Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Masco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

MAS opened at $63.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.54. Masco has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Masco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Masco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in Masco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Masco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

