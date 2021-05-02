Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post sales of $96.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.07 million to $99.77 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $146.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $428.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.77 million to $458.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $552.66 million, with estimates ranging from $500.62 million to $587.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%.

TNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 43,326 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. 114,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,462. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

