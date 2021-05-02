Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Short Interest Update

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.82.

THBIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

TÃ¼rkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment funds, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

