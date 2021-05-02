Tutti Frutti (TFF) Market Cap Tops $1.25 Million

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tutti Frutti has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $48,198.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00074100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.29 or 0.00850764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00096613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.59 or 0.08753592 BTC.

About Tutti Frutti

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tutti Frutti should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

