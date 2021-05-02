Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases New Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

