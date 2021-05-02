Tuttle Tactical Management Sells 4,205 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Tuttle Tactical Management lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.20 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

