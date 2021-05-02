UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) PT Raised to $110.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.50.

UMBF stock opened at $97.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $99.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,681 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $123,940.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,300,597.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $517,154.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,866. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in UMB Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

