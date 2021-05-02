Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Receives $19.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 39.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Under Armour by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Under Armour by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Under Armour by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

