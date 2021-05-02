Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Holdings Cut by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,377 shares during the quarter. Under Armour comprises about 1.7% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $2,372,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $1,170,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $1,207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 252,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAA. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.59.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.