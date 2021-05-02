United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KLA by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in KLA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,708,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $414,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,891,000 after buying an additional 128,172 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $286.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.71.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $315.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.85. KLA Co. has a one year low of $147.54 and a one year high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

