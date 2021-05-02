United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,162,000 after buying an additional 245,786 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,996,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,363,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $216,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $183.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.92. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.85 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

