United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $910,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

