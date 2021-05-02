United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $203.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $205.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Comments


