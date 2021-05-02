United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $234.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “United Parcel Service performed very well in first-quarter 2021, reporting better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues. Moreover, both metrics improved year over year. Results were aided by an expanded volume of deliveries with the pandemic continuing to confine people to their homes. In fact, exponential e-commerce growth has been aiding UPS amid this continued pandemic-driven scenario and is responsible for its earnings outperformance for four successive quarters. We are also impressed by UPS' efforts to reward its shareholders even in the current scenario. Strong free cash flow generation is another positive. The positive sentiment surrounding the stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has been revised upward over the past 60 days. However, high operating expenses are concerning.”

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $205.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.