United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $267.00 at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on URI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.36.

Shares of URI stock opened at $319.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.72. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $105.26 and a 12-month high of $341.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in United Rentals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Rentals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after acquiring an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,334,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

