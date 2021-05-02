UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $398.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $376.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $402.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $375.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.