Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 77,674 shares.The stock last traded at $58.32 and had previously closed at $57.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UTL shares. TheStreet upgraded Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $866.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter. Unitil had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In other news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,252,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after acquiring an additional 36,870 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at $41,989,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Unitil by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 670,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,690,000 after buying an additional 28,926 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Unitil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 65,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Unitil by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

