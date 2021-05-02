Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Insurance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Universal Insurance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

NYSE UVE opened at $13.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.32 million, a PE ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 203,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $2,263,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,322,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,306,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

