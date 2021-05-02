Urban Edge Properties (UE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

NYSE UE opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial cut Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.