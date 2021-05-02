Usca Ria LLC Acquires 17,032 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 943.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.01 and a 200 day moving average of $206.57. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $172.66 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

