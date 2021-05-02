Usca Ria LLC Boosts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 63,063 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.1% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 63,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 186,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

