Usca Ria LLC Buys New Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 102,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDU. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $33.67.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

