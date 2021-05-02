Usca Ria LLC Takes Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $137.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.92. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

