USDK Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. USDK has a total market cap of $28.61 million and approximately $183.91 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00064183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00279586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.18 or 0.01131315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $418.63 or 0.00737490 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,705.95 or 0.99897815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.