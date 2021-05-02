Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Holdings Raised by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $29.68.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $246.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UTZ. Stephens began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

