Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys 401 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 2.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $513.47. 4,413,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,614. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

