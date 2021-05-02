Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,643,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,950. The stock has a market cap of $209.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

