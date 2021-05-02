Vancity Investment Management Ltd Invests $8.85 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,854,000. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on C. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Shares of C traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,669,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,975,688. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

