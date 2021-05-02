Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.267 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.28.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Dividend History for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit