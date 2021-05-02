Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,502,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,953 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $157,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

VGK opened at $66.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.49. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $67.22.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

