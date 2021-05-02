Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $748,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $274.81 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $173.93 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.72 and a 200-day moving average of $252.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.