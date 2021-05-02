Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) to Issue $0.27 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.266 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $102.63 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $97.22 and a 12 month high of $113.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.59 and a 200-day moving average of $106.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 150.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,363 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

