Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $78,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,167,000 after purchasing an additional 226,326 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,016,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.