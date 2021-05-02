Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,084 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,048,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV opened at $82.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.