Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $129,703,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,046 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after acquiring an additional 732,456 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,793,000. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,262,000 after acquiring an additional 568,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

