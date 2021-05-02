Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,852,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,575,000 after acquiring an additional 120,269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

