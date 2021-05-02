Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been assigned a €125.00 ($147.06) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

VAR1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Varta presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €101.86 ($119.83).

Varta stock opened at €121.35 ($142.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Varta has a 1-year low of €70.25 ($82.65) and a 1-year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is €123.68 and its 200 day moving average is €121.41.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

