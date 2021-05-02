Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $9.79 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vasta Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after buying an additional 1,103,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after buying an additional 401,155 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after buying an additional 236,516 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 160,874 shares during the last quarter.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

