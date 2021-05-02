Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $9.79 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vasta Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.
About Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
