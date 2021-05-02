Velas Price Reaches $0.15 (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $313.79 million and $3.76 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001107 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001967 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

