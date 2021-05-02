Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM opened at $224.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

