Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 6,080 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after buying an additional 1,909,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $130.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day moving average is $115.81. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

