Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 21,650 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 876.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after buying an additional 1,216,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,792,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $171.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $176.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average of $144.87.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

