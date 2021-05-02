Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Veoneer from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.92.

VNE opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.66. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Veoneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Veoneer by 57.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Veoneer by 31.6% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,744,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Veoneer by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

