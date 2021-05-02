Verasity (VRA) Price Up 41.7% Over Last Week

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $138.64 million and $16.78 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 41.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,729,910,874 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

