Versant Capital Management Inc Has $215,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.91.

BA opened at $234.31 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.89. The company has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.