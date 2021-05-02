Versant Capital Management Inc Has $598,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.84.

