Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.18% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $73.90 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.