Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,701,000 after purchasing an additional 446,830 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,492,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,971,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,977,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 457,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,820,000 after acquiring an additional 189,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $84.56 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.32 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

