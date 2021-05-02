Versant Capital Management Inc Invests $384,000 in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Inotiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $23.62 on Friday. Inotiv, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $24.58.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

