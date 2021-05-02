Versant Capital Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,995.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $59,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,142.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.